Drew Robinson: Released by Cardinals
Robinson (elbow) was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Robinson had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing partial Tommy John surgery earlier in the month, so the Cardinals opted to cut ties with the utility man to free up a spot on their 40-man roster ahead of September. The 27-year-old has appeared in 100 big-league games across the past three seasons, slashing .202/.296/.359 with nine home runs and two steals in 253 plate appearances.
