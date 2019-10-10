Robinson (elbow) signed a minor league contract with the Giants on Thursday, Kegan Lowe of Baseball America reports.

Robinson will enter the Giants' minor-league system in 2020 after being released by the Cardinals at the end of the 2019 season. The 27-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery at the beginning of August. In 55 games with Triple-A Memphis in 2019, Robinson hit .265/.385/.423 with six home runs and 28 RBI.

