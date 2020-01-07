Giants' Drew Robinson: Headed to big-league camp
Robinson (elbow) received an invitation to major-league spring training Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Robinson inked a minor-league deal with the Giants in mid-October, and he'll have the opportunity to begin the spring with the big-league club. He appeared in just five major-league contests a season ago with the Cardinals, going 1-for-7 with three strikeouts. Despite undergoing partial Tommy John surgery in August, it appears as though Robinson will be ready to go for camp.
