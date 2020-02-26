Giants' Drew Robinson: Working as DH on Wednesday
Robinson (elbow) will serve as the Giants' designated hitter and bat ninth in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Though Robinson won't see any defensive work Wednesday, he previously saw action at second base and right field in his prior two spring appearances. As such, it appears safe to conclude that he's reasonably healthy after requiring progressive Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in August. Robinson is attending camp as a non-roster invitee and will competing for a utility spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster.
