Cardinals' Drew Robinson: Has 'progressive' TJ surgery
Robinson (elbow) had a partial Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Robinson was put on the injured list at Triple-A Memphis back on June 26 with the injury, and Thursday's surgery was considered just a partial repair of the elbow. That puts Robinson on a timeline to likely return by the beginning of spring training. The fact that Robinson throws right-handed even though he hits left-handed should help with a speedier recovery time than that usually associated with a full Tommy John surgery as well. Robinson spent five games at the big-league level this past season, but the majority of his time (55 games) was logged with the Redbirds, for which he slashed .265/.385/.423 over 234 plate appearances.
