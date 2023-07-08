Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Rays on Saturday and will head overseas to pitch in Japan, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In an unusual sequence of events, Rodriguez reportedly had a deal with a Japanese team in place earlier in the week but was nonetheless called up by the Rays on Friday and proceeded to toss 3.1 perfect innings against Atlanta. The injury-plagued Rays' pitching staff could probably use him in the second half, but he'll be pitching in NPB on a deal which is apparently "lucrative."