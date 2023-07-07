The Rays selected Rodriguez from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Rodriguez holds a 3.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through 45 innings across 10 starts in Triple-A this season. He recently returned from the injured list due to right elbow tightness, and now he'll head to the majors to fill in as the fifth man in the Rays' rotation. Rodriguez has a bit of major-league experience already -- he pitched 29.2 innings with Detroit last season and put up a 10.62 ERA and 1.92 WHIP alongside a 25:15 K:BB. Ryan Thompson was optioned to Durham to clear a spot on the active roster, and Jose Lopez was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot.