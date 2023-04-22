Rodriguez has a 1.57 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 23 innings through four starts for Triple-A Durham

Rodriguez was once a top prospect with the Tigers, but he was designated for assignment this past offseason and the Rays scooped him up on a minor-league deal. The Rays seem to be working their magic with Rodriguez and he could be an option in the big-league rotation later this season.