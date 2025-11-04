The Diamondbacks declined Rodriguez's $1.35 million option for 2026 on Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Rodriguez was a waiver claim of the Diamondbacks in September but never made an appearance for them. The 27-year-old collected a 9.15 ERA and 18:7 K:BB over 19.2 frames between the Brewers and Orioles in 2025. Rodriguez pitched for Japan's Yakult Swallows for part of 2023 and all of 2024, and Romero notes that several teams in Asia have expressed interest in the righty.