Orioles' Elvin Rodriguez: Up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles recalled Rodriguez from Double-A Chesapeake on Tuesday.
Rodriguez has thrown 2.2 innings of one-run ball with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate since joining the organization in mid-July. He'll now join the big-league bullpen for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, though he will almost certainly be limited to low-leverage outings after turning in an 8.68 ERA in 18.2 innings with the Brewers. Yaramil Hiraldo was optioned to Double-A in a corresponding move.
