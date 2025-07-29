The Orioles recalled Rodriguez from Double-A Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Rodriguez has thrown 2.2 innings of one-run ball with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate since joining the organization in mid-July. He'll now join the big-league bullpen for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, though he will almost certainly be limited to low-leverage outings after turning in an 8.68 ERA in 18.2 innings with the Brewers. Yaramil Hiraldo was optioned to Double-A in a corresponding move.