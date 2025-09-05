The Diamondbacks claimed Rodriguez off waivers from the Orioles on Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple-A Reno. The Orioles designated Rodriguez for assignment earlier in the week. He's appeared in seven games with the Brewers and Orioles this season, logging a 9.15 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 19.2 innings.