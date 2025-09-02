The Orioles designated Rodriguez for assignment Tuesday.

The Orioles needed to create roster space with Jorge Mateo (hamstring) and Tyler Wells (elbow) returning from the 60-day injured list, so Rodriguez will be jettisoned from the 40-man roster alongside Corbin Martin. Rodriguez has posted an unsightly 9.15 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 19.2 innings between Milwaukee and Baltimore this season, making it unlikely that another team targets him on waivers.