The Orioles optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

The move frees up a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Rico Garcia, who was claimed off waivers from the Mets. Rodriguez was a waiver claim himself last month and gave up two runs over one inning in his lone appearance with the Orioles this season.

