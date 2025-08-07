Orioles' Elvin Rodriguez: Sent to Norfolk
The Orioles optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
The move frees up a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Rico Garcia, who was claimed off waivers from the Mets. Rodriguez was a waiver claim himself last month and gave up two runs over one inning in his lone appearance with the Orioles this season.
