Rodriguez (elbow) was reinstated from Triple-A Durham's 7-day injured list Sunday and covered three innings while striking out two and allowing one run on three hits and one walk in his return to the rotation.

Rodriguez missed approximately five weeks due to right elbow tightness before he was cleared to rejoin the Durham rotation after making just one rehab start in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 25-year-old was on a limited workload Sunday, but he was generally efficient during his time on the mound, spotting 38 of his 55 pitches for strikes. Rodriguez doesn't have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, but he could nonetheless emerge as a starting option for the big club if he can stay healthy and continue to turn in quality results with Durham.