Rodriguez was placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Durham due to elbow tightness, Bulls play-by-play voice Patrick Kinas reports.
The 25-year-old righty logged a 3.43 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 42 innings across nine starts for Durham before exiting his last start after 58 pitches with the injury. He is not on the 40-man roster, but had seemingly pitched himself into position for a return trip to the majors before this setback. Rodriguez should be considered out indefinitely.
