Rodriguez struck out five over 3.1 perfect innings during Friday's 2-1 loss against Atlanta.

Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Durham before Friday's game and was called on to replace Tyler Glasnow (cramps) in the sixth. The 25-year-old made the most of his opportunity by tossing 3.1 perfect innings against one of the best offenses in baseball. It's unclear if Rodriguez will get a shot in Tampa Bay's rotation following the All-Star break, or if he'll continue to be used as a long-relief option. Either way, he figures to get a few more looks after his stellar season debut.