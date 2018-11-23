Goeddel (elbow) was released by the Dodgers on Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Goeddel was designated for assignment Tuesday as the Dodgers moved to protect younger players from the Rule 5 draft. The 29-year-old had a 2.95 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 36.2 major-league innings with the Mariners and Dodgers in 2018, but missed the final six weeks of the season due to right elbow inflammation.

More News
Our Latest Stories