Dodgers' Erik Goeddel: Returns to DL
Goeddel was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Goeddel had just been activated from the shelf, as he'd missed time due to a lat injury. He'll be eligible to return Aug. 28 against the Rangers, although it's unclear if he'll be held out for longer than the 10-day minimum. Daniel Hudson was reinstated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
