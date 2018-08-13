Goeddel (lat) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Goeddel has been cleared to rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen after a minimum stay of the disabled list with right lat inflammation. He'll take the roster spot of Pat Venditte, who was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move. Goeddel owns a solid 3.06 ERA across 35.1 big-league innings this season (between the Mariners and Dodgers).

