Dodgers' Erik Goeddel: Heads to DL
Goeddel (lat) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Goeddel will hit the shelf due to right lat inflammation. In a corresponding move, recent acquisition John Axford was added to the 25-man roster. More news on the extent of Goeddel's injury should become clear in the near future.
