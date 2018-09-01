Dodgers' Erik Goeddel: Out for season
Goeddel is out for the season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
The righty compiled a quietly effective 2.95 ERA in 36.2 innings combined with the Dodgers and Mariners. Goeddel will aim to be ready for action during spring training.
