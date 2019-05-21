Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Trea Turner, fading Kirby Yates

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season has already been a tough one for owners. The New York Yankees were expected to be the deepest well of offensive talent in baseball, but the injury bug has bitten them hard. It's difficult for any Fantasy baseball lineups to live up to expectations when sluggers like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are missing. Both were expected to be near the top of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, but have spent most of the season on the injured list instead. The Rays, New York's top competition in the AL East right now, also recently lost starter Tyler Glasnow, another one of the MLB injuries that has forced owners to the trading block and Fantasy baseball waiver wire in hopes of improving ailing rosters. But in order to take full advantage of your league, you'll want to see Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart. It evaluates any trade offers you can think of and assigns a letter grade to how much value you'll reap.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are extremely high on Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, who has surged into the top 30 in head-to-head leagues after coming in at No. 71 last week. Tuner started the year off with a blazing .357 average and two home runs in his first four games before breaking his right index finger.

However, he was activated from the injured list on Friday and picked up right where he left off, going 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and a steal. That's shooting his trade value back up, so now is the time to buy before he continues providing dominance in the stolen base and runs categories that opposing owners won't want to give up. He's a trade target you need to pounce on immediately.

A player the trade chart is fading in its latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: Padres closer Kirby Yates. He's all the way down to No. 94 this week after sitting at No. 16 last week. Yates falls after giving up hits in all but four appearances in April and taking back-to-back losses against the Dodgers on May 3 and May 4.

Overall, his numbers are still exceptional with a 1.35 ERA, 0.91 FIP and a 0.85 xFIP while striking out 16.7 batters per nine innings. However, a career 15.3 percent HR/FB ratio suggests he'll be susceptible to the long ball in bunches at some point this season. His splitter is extremely effective, but there could come a point where it doesn't bite as hard as it has in the early portion of the season.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a pitcher who started the season outside the top 75, but is now a top-15 value. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Scooter Gennett (groin), Miguel Andujar (shoulder) and David Price (elbow). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

