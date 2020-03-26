Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from dialed-in model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit 27 home runs a season ago, two years removed from belting 52 balls out of the park. Since his head-turning 2017 season, Judge has seen his RBIs cut in half to 55, his average slashed 12 points to .272, and his games played fall from 155 to 102. Judge is now suffering from a cracked rib, but will have extra time to heal due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying Opening Day. Where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Unearthing the under-the-radar 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts who can dramatically outperform their ADP is critical to success. A little help can go a long way too. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed. The 29-year-old is already a defensive whiz, having won his second Gold Glove in 2019, but he notched career-highs in home runs (19), runs scored (79) and RBIs (82) last season. Ahmed also took a step forward in batting average, hitting .254 with a career-high 8.3 percent walk rate and just an 18.1 percent strikeout rate.

Ahmed's refined plate approach paid dividends in August 2019, when he belted seven homers and drove in 23 runs to help compile an .897 OPS. Ahmed's batting eye also showed, as he posted a career-low soft-hit contact rate of 16.7 percent and a career-low pull rate of 36.8 percent. That's why SportsLine lists Ahmed as the No. 19 shortstop in 2020, ahead of players like Bo Bichette, Amed Rosario and Dansby Swanson even though he has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 254.90.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier. The 28-year-old enjoyed a standout 2019 for the Royals, hitting .279 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs. Those gaudy stats earned Dozier a day-to-day spot in Kansas City's lineup and a 2.1 WAR in the process.

Dozier's only potential weakness is an eager eye, as he struck out 148 times in 139 games last season. Still, Dozier piled up an .870 OPS and a .522 slugging percentage in 523 at-bats. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Dozier as the No. 16 third baseman in 2020, ahead of players like Brian Anderson and Miguel Sano despite the fact that he has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 163.12.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.