Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from same model that called Chris Archer's disappointing season

After acquiring for Mookie Betts and David Price from the Red Sox in a trade that's still being finalized, the Dodgers decided to alleviate their playing-time crunch in the outfield and at starting pitcher by trading Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling to the Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo. How will these major shakeups impact the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings? And if the Angels put Pederson into too many lefty versus lefty matchups, he could wind up being among the biggest 2020 Fantasy baseball busts after posting just a .505 OPS against southpaws last season.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. The 21-year-old made his MLB debut late last July and took the league by storm with a 12-game hitting streak that included extra-base hits in nine consecutive outings.

Bichette wound up finishing the season with 11 home runs, 21 RBIs and 32 runs scored while slashing a robust .311/.357/.571. However, those numbers were propped up by an unsustainable .368 BABIP. That's why the model has him ranked No. 22 at his position even though he's the fourth shortstop drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. The former top-five prospect had one of the worst seasons of any pitcher in 2018, but capitalized on an elite rising fastball in 2019 and became an MLB All-Star with a 3.41 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 176.2 innings.

While the modification of his arsenal should continue to have a positive influence on his numbers, the league should also adjust to his high fastball, hard slider and more frequent change-up that kept hitters off-balance in 2019. That's why the model lists him as its No. 33 starting pitcher in 2020 despite the fact that he's being drafted ninth among starting pitchers on average.

