Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that called Bieber's big year

With MLB Opening Day quickly approaching, 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep has officially begun. Owners have already seen major shakeups in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings after a busy MLB free agency period, multiple high-profile trades and several top Fantasy baseball rookies expected to make their debuts.

White Sox rookie Luis Robert hasn't had an MLB at-bat yet, but Chicago gave him a preseason extension that eliminates the need for any service-time manipulation. As a result, many are expecting him to be a Rookie of the Year contender. But what other potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts do you need to be aware of? Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers. The right-hander strikes out 10.1 batters per nine innings on average in his career and also owns a 3.67 career ERA. However, after missing 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, he fell off the Fantasy baseball radar.

But McCullers appears healthy entering Spring Training, and the Astros will need power pitching to replace Gerrit Cole after he left for the Yankees in free agency. As long as McCullers' velocity is still there to compliment a stellar curveball that he throws 44.5 percent of the time, McCullers should produce as long as he stays healthy. That's why the model ranks him ahead of fellow starters like Aaron Nola, Noah Syndergaard, Luis Severino and Blake Snell, who are all going six rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo. The 26-year-old had a solid season in 2018 and hoped that would springboard him to stardom in 2019, but his season was derailed by injuries. After posting an .886 OPS with 17 homers and nine stolen bases in 2018, his OPS dropped 103 points and he had just eight home runs and three steals in 2019 while dealing with a bulging disc in his neck.

However, after going on the 60-day injured list, Nimmo scorched the ball after he returned, posting a robust .995 OPS in September and October while hitting five home runs and stealing two bases in 26 games. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Ramon Laureano, Nick Senzel and Victor Robles in its center fielder rankings, all of whom are being drafted 10 rounds earlier according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Yankees third baseman/designated hitter Miguel Andujar. The 24-year-old looked destined for stardom in the Bronx after hitting .292 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs in 2018, but he missed almost the entire 2019 season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder and now returns to a tough playing-time situation because he's a defensive liability.

The Yankees will do their best to get him at-bats and hide his defensive efficiencies when they have to put him in the field. But with Gio Urshela now entrenched at third base and Giancarlo Stanton serving as the designated hitter to free up at-bats for Mike Tauchman and Clint Frazier in the outfield, Andujar is likely relegated to a bench role. At the moment, Andujar's 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is 180.40, but that's a waste of a 15th-round pick if he can't fight his way into the lineup.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20 when the season is over. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.