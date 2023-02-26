Before MLB Spring Training even officially got underway, a number of pitchers made headlines due to injury concerns. Frankie Montas (shoulder) is expected to miss most of the season, Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) will likely start the regular season on the IL, and Jacob deGrom (back) had to skip a throwing session. Some of these injuries are longer-term problems than others, but the ripple effects certainly have an effect on 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Montas' injury likely thrusts either Domingo German or Clarke Schmidt into the Yankees' rotation, making the former a potential 2023 Fantasy baseball sleeper and the latter a possible Fantasy baseball 2023 breakout. But who will eat up innings for Texas if deGrom is sidelined? Before going on the clock in any 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2023 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mets right fielder Starling Marte. In his first year in Queens, Marte tied a career-high with a 132 OPS-plus to go along with 16 home runs and 18 stolen bases. However, he labored through the second half of the season with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery, as well as a fractured finger that ended his regular season early.

As a result, he played in just 118 games, which is why he may have fallen off some Fantasy owners' radars for the 2023 MLB season. But Marte has 20-homer potential, is a .290 career hitter, and should run more this season with the expanded base size. With all of those tools, SportsLine's model pegs him third amongst right fielders in the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings, and it places him ahead of Kyle Tucker, despite the Astros RF being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes. The former top-100 prospect was acquired from the Tigers in the trade for Austin Meadows, and he showcased impressive power during a 111-game stint in his first season with the Rays. Paredes hit 20 home runs in just 331 at-bats, and even though he only hit .205 for the season, there are some reasons for optimism he can improve his hit tool in 2023.

For starters, Paredes had extremely poor batted-ball luck, posting a .195 BABIP on the season. Paredes was a .271 hitter in six minor-league seasons and has also been a .280 hitter playing winter ball in Mexico. And with plus hands and the ability to play three infield positions, Paredes should be in the lineup regularly for Tampa Bay this season. An 11.6% walk rate last season only further enhances his offensive profile, which is why the model ranks him as a top-20 third baseman despite the fact that he's been the 38th player off the board at the position on average.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Braves first baseman Matt Olson as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. Olson didn't disappoint in his first year in Atlanta, clubbing 34 home runs, knocking in 103 runs and posting a career-high of 44 doubles. But his numbers dipped in the second half of the season as pitchers got a feel for his swing and found ways in which they could exploit him.

That is common for players that switch leagues like Olson did after six years in the American League with Oakland. Pitchers adjusted after Olson got the best of them early on as his OPS went from .828 before the All-Star break to .765 afterward. The model sees his second-half numbers as being more realistic expectations for him in 2023, and it has Olson on par with Anthony Rizzo, despite the former being drafted five rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.