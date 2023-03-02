There is going to be a major change in the MLB this season, as the league decided to ban the shift during the offseason. Teams were using that defensive tactic on more than 30% of plate appearances last year, making it a key aspect of the game. Two infielders will now need to set up on either side of second base, which should cause a major adjustment to 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings. Figuring out which batters will benefit the most from this rule change is going to be one of the best ways to gain an edge heading into 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts.

Star slugger Juan Soto saw teams shift against him on nearly 60% of his plate appearances last season, so he should be able to significantly increase his batting average in 2023.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mets right fielder Starling Marte. In his first year in Queens, Marte tied a career-high with a 132 OPS-plus to go along with 16 home runs and 18 stolen bases. However, he labored through the second half of the season with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery, as well as a fractured finger that ended his regular season early.

As a result, he played in just 118 games, which is why he may have fallen off some Fantasy owners' radars for the 2023 MLB season. But Marte has 20-homer potential, is a .290 career hitter, and should run more this season with the expanded base size. With all of those tools, SportsLine's model pegs him third amongst right fielders in the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings, and it places him ahead of Kyle Tucker, despite the Astros RF being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza. He made his MLB debut last season, recording 15 hits and scoring eight runs in 49 at-bats. Peraza was hitting .292 with 15 home runs and 26 stolen bases from the end of May to the end of his time in Triple-A last season.

He is one of five prospects with at least 15 home runs and at least 25 stolen bases in each of the last two seasons. Peraza is also playing a park that favors his strengths, as Yankee Stadium ranks ninth in home run park factor for right-handed batters. He is poised to have a breakout campaign this season, so SportsLine's model recommends jumping on him early.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. Some people are going to chalk up his rough 2022 campaign to the injuries that he was dealing with, but he was in the midst of the worst offensive season of his career prior to the injury issues. He had a .247 batting average and homered fewer than once every 30 at bats last season, compared to a homer every 24.9 at bats and a .273 average prior to 2022.

Albies did not strike out more than his career average last season, making his rough statistical campaign even more concerning. He had a career-low hard-hit percentage of 26.5, which was down nearly 12% from 2021. Albies is still being selected well ahead of second basemen such as Tommy Edman, Jake Cronenworth and Whit Merrifield in most drafts, but they are all much better options in the model's latest Fantasy baseball rankings, especially since Albies is coming off an injury-plagued season.

