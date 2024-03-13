Rangers shortstop Corey Seager became the first position player in MLB history to win two World Series MVPs over a four-year span last year. He also became just the second player in MLB history to earn a World Series MVP with multiple teams after winning one with the Dodgers in 2020. Performing well on the biggest stage in the sport could elevate how Fantasy baseball players view him entering 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts though, so where is a fair place to place the two-time World Series MVP in 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings without the recent bias of a strong postseason and World Series?

Seagar was one of the best players in baseball during the regular season as well, hitting 33 home runs with 96 RBI, 88 runs scored while sporting a .327 batting average and 1.013 OPS over 119 games. He'll be one of the first shortstops selected in all 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, so where should you place him on your overall 2024 Fantasy baseball draft boards? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. After leading the AL in hits in both 2021 and 2022, Bichette was still among the league leaders in 2023, while hitting .306 with 20 home runs. However, there are a number of worrisome trends for Bichette, including that he is no longer a threat on the basepaths. After stealing 25 bags in 2021, he cut that in half to 13 in 2022 and then dropped all the way down to just five swiped bags in 2023.

Another concern is that Bichette posted his lowest exit velocity, worst launch angle, and lowest hard-hit percentage in 2023 when compared to the previous two seasons. So, both his legs and his bat are trending in the wrong direction, which makes him a bit of a risk to grab early in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. That hasn't stopped many Fantasy players who are taking him around the 40th pick on average, but the model slots someone like Seattle's J.P. Crawford ahead of Bichette, despite the former having a 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP over 100 spots after Bichette.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby. The 26-year-old is entering his third MLB season and coming off making the All-Star Game last summer. Kirby finished 13-10 with a 3.35 ERA and 1.04 WHIP last season. His 9.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio led the MLB last season as he finished eighth in the American League Cy Young voting. Kirby had a very strong campaign, but the model believes his ADP is too elevated based on one year of success.

There wasn't much film on Kirby last season after just making 25 starts in 2022. As hitters see more of him, they could figure out how he's attempting to pitch them and Kirby may need to find new ways to attack. Kirby had a 3.76 ERA over his final four months of the season, significantly better than the league average of 4.33, but he had a 3.04 ERA over the first two months of the season. Kirby had a 27% whiff rate, finishing at the 27th percentile, and finished below average for exit velocity at the 43rd percentile. The model doesn't project a poor season from Kirby, but some Fantasy baseball players seem to be over drafting him based on a limited sample size and the appeal of a younger, promising player. See more busts at SportsLine.

