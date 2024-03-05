With MLB Opening Day scheduled for March 28 and most Fantasy baseball drafts already scheduled for the coming weeks, Fantasy baseball players are hard at work on their 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. almost single-handedly won the championship for thousands of owners after a historic season in 2023. Acuna became the first player in MLB history to reach 40 home runs and 70 steals in a single season in 2023.

Acuna Jr. is the consensus No. 1 pick according to the latest 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings. Will he be able to duplicate the success from a season ago, or will he be among the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts in relation to his average draft position? A reliable set of live-updated Fantasy baseball rankings can help ensure you're getting maximum value out of every pick. Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Rockies outfielder Nolan Jones. Jones enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023, which is why he's flying off the board in the sixth-round on average. He finished last season with an impressive .297/.389/.542 slash line.

However, Jones had an extremely high strikeout rate and ended the 2023 season with 126 strikeouts across 367 plate appearances. In addition, Jones' high .401 BABIP suggests his batting average might decline in 2024, which is a big reason why the model prefers left fielders like Whit Merrifield and Lourdes Gurriel, both of whom are available at least 13 rounds later on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Having just turned 22 last month, De La Cruz looks like one of the most exciting prospects in baseball after showing some incredible flashes during his rookie season in 2023. He hit 13 home runs (including four that went over 450 feet), drove in 44 and stole 35 bases over 98 games.

That incredible potential is a big reason why his current 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP is 37.50, but spending a fourth-round pick on a player who just slashed .235/.300/.410 is a big risk unless you're in a keeper league. A .336 BABIP doesn't seem to indicate that De La Cruz was particularly unlucky. Even if you're expecting his overall batted-ball profile to improve, he's guaranteed to fight swings and misses after being struck out 194 times across AAA and the big leagues. That's why the model ranks him behind Willy Adames and Carlos Correa, who are being drafted more than 10 rounds later on average. See more busts at SportsLine.

