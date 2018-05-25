Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 10 offer Vince Velasquez, Caleb Smith as sleepers

Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort to the waiver wire, but Scott White highlights the best potential pickups nonetheless.

More: Week 10 sleeper hitters | Prospects Report | Waiver Wire

You can't miss Memorial Day when looking at the baseball calendar. It's the rare Monday when every team plays, which of course makes for a busy Week 10 (May 28-June 3).

And by that, I mean more two-start pitchers.

Normally we've been right around 35 this season, but this week, we're pushing 50.  Much of it is on the higher end, meaning the kind of pitchers you'd be likely to use even in a one-start week, so chances are you don't need to turn to the waiver wire. But if Vince Velasquez or Caleb Smith happen to be available -- and both are in more than 20 percent of CBS leagues -- they're looking like must-starts.

I'd say the same for each of the top 20 here, but it's not like Marco Gonzales and Kyle Gibson -- two other highly-available pitchers -- are bad plays. I might be willing to gamble on any of the top 30, in fact, in a points league where my top pitchers all somehow missed out on the fun, forcing me to chase starts. If it's more of a categories-league scenario, though, where you're looking to protect your ERA and WHIP, probably best just to stick to the 20.

Two-start pitchers for Week 10
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Justin Verlander, HOU at NYY vs. BOS
2 Jacob deGrom, NYM at ATL vs. CHC
3 Charlie Morton, HOU at NYY vs. BOS
4 Mike Clevinger, CLE vs. CHW at MIN
5 Chris Archer, TB at OAK at SEA
6 Tyson Ross, SD vs. MIA vs. CIN
7 David Price, BOS vs. TOR at HOU
8 Garrett Richards, LAA at DET vs. TEX
9 Rick Porcello, BOS vs. TOR at HOU
10 Jake Arrieta, PHI at LAD at SF
11 Jake Junis, KC vs. MIN vs. OAK
12 Gio Gonzalez, WAS at BAL at ATL
13 Jon Lester, CHC at PIT at NYM
14 Dylan Bundy, BAL vs. WAS vs. NYY
15 Vince Velasquez, PHI at LAD at SF
16 Luke Weaver, STL at MIL vs. PIT
17 Kenta Maeda, LAD vs. PHI at COL
18 Caleb Smith, MIA* at SD at ARI
19 Michael Fulmer, DET vs. LAA vs. TOR
20 Michael Wacha, STL at MIL vs. PIT
21 Marco Gonzales, SEA vs. TEX vs. TB
22 Kyle Gibson, MIN at KC vs. CLE
23 Julio Teheran, ATL vs. NYM vs. WAS
24 Dan Straily, MIA at SD at ARI
25 Matt Koch, ARI* vs. CIN vs. MIA
26 Tyler Chatwood, CHC at PIT at NYM
27 Felix Hernandez, SEA vs. TEX vs. TB
28 CC Sabathia, NYY vs. HOU at BAL
29 Matthew Boyd, DET vs. LAA vs. TOR
30 Brandon McCarthy, ATL vs. NYM vs. WAS
31 Chad Kuhl, PIT vs. CHC at STL
32 Lance Lynn, MIN at KC vs. CLE
33 Brent Suter, MIL vs. STL at CHW
34 Jeremy Hellickson, WAS at BAL at ATL
35 Domingo German, NYY* vs. HOU at BAL
36 Eric Lauer, SD vs. MIA vs. CIN
37 Adam Plutko, CLE vs. CHW at MIN
38 Nathan Eovaldi, TB at OAK at SEA
39 Ivan Nova, PIT vs. CHC at STL
40 Daniel Gossett, OAK vs. TB at KC
41 Steven Matz, NYM at ATL vs. CHC
42 Chad Bettis, COL vs. SF vs. LAD
43 Dylen Covey, CHW at CLE vs. MIN
44 Doug Fister, TEX at SEA at LAA
45 Aaron Sanchez, TOR at BOS at DET
46 Andrew Suarez, SF at COL vs. PHI
47 Homer Bailey, CIN at ARI at SD
48 Alex Cobb, BAL vs. WAS vs. NYY
49 Austin Bibens-Dirkx, TEX* at SEA at LAA

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories