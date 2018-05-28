Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10 include Mac Williamson, Brandon Nimmo
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the rare eight-game slate. Scott White looks at the top sleeper hitters for Week 10 (May 28-June 3).
More: Ranking Week 10 two-start pitchers | Prospects Report | Waiver Wire
There will be plenty at-bats to go around in Week 10 (May 28-June 3). With no team taking Memorial Day off, 22 will play at least seven games, and two, the Braves and Mets, will actually play eight, beginning with a holiday doubleheader.
Granted, neither of those two's matchups are particularly favorable, but there are plenty of those to go around, too. And narrowing them down becomes particularly challenging when schedule length is mostly uniform.
It makes for a wider variety of sleeper choices this week, which will be a welcome sight for those forced to dig a little deeper for a replacement. And because a seven-game slate gives every hitter a wider margin for error, we can be a little more generous with the part-timers as well.
Here's the best you'll find among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
|1
Justin Bour Miami Marlins 1B
|Justin Bour is getting on base a ton as the lone big bat in the Marlins lineup, which gives him a high floor from week to week. Matchups against Clayton Richard, Jordan Lyles, Clay Buchholz and Matt Koch, meanwhile, give him a high ceiling.
|2
Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics 3B
|The Athletics face the Rays' patchwork pitching staff for four games before moving on to the homer-prone Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel. Matt Chapman hasn't been super consistent this year, but he's enough of a power bat with a solid enough lineup around him to take advantage.
|3
Mac Williamson San Francisco Giants RF
|Back from a concussion, Mac Williamson is confirmed to be the Giants ' everyday left fielder and was a hot pickup in Fantasy before going on the DL, a new hitting approach helping him tap into some massive power. A three-game series at Coors Field to open the week should help him tap into it further.
|4
Brandon Nimmo New York Mets LF
|For as long as Yoenis Cespedes is sidelined a strained hip flexor, Brandon Nimmo figures to play center field and bat leadoff for the Mets, which means we'll be seeing a lot of him in an eight-game week. Only five of those games are against righties, against whom he does most of his damage, but with his knack for getting on base, he doesn't need to have a huge week to have a good week.
|5
Jay Bruce New York Mets RF
|Jay Bruce has been mired in a season-long slump but is also no stranger to cold streaks, having put together nearly a decade of 30-homer seasons in spite of them. The additional chances that an eight-game week will afford him gives you a nice safety net if you want to gamble on this week being the week he bounces back.
|6
Yonder Alonso Cleveland Indians 1B
|There are reasons to suspect better days are ahead for Yonder Alonso apart from favorable matchups, his sagging BABIP being chief among them, but seven games against the White Sox and Twins rotations helps. So does facing nothing but righties, against whom he had a .900 OPS last year.
|7
Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF
|Tyler O'Neill has started six of eight for the Cardinals , homering in three of them. Clearly, they're looking to find at-bats for him, and Dexter Fowler is making it pretty easy right now. O'Neill strikes me as a home run-or-bust type, but pitchers like Brent Suter, Zach Davies, Chad Kuhl and Ivan Nova should help with that endeavor.
|8
Jeimer Candelario Detroit Tigers 3B
|Back from the DL, Jeimer Candelario can hopefully pick up from where he left off before his bout with wrist tendinitis, batting .315 (29 for 92) with four homers and a .976 OPS over a 24-game span. Homering twice in his second game back bodes well for his chances against some of the worst the Angels and Blue Jays have to offer.
|9
Albert Pujols Los Angeles Angels 1B
|For all of his shortcomings at this stage of his career, Albert Pujols still makes contact at an uncommon rate and is still capable of putting a charge in the ball, so you shouldn't discount him in a week he's facing pitchers like Matthew Boyd, Mike Fiers and Doug Fister.
|10
Guillermo Heredia Seattle Mariners LF
|The loss of Dee Gordon (to injury for now, but eventually to second base) created an opening in the Mariners outfield that Guillermo Heredia continues to fill even with Denard Span coming over from the Rays. It's a similar skill set to Span -- on-base ability with some extra-base pop -- but from a guy seven years younger. Batting near the top of the lineup against some of the worst the Rangers and Rays can offer, he'll have tons of scoring chances this week.
Best hitter matchups for Week 10
1. Mariners TEX4, TB3
2. Padres MIA4, CIN3
3. Angels @DET4, TEX3
4. Athletics TB4, @KC3
5. Cardinals @MIL3, PIT4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 10
1. Red Sox TOR3, @HOU4
2. Astros @NYY3, BOS4
3. Yankees HOU3, @BAL4
4. Pirates CHC3, @STL4
5. Blue Jays @BOS3, @DET3
-
