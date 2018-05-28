Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10 include Mac Williamson, Brandon Nimmo

More: Ranking Week 10 two-start pitchers | Prospects Report | Waiver Wire

There will be plenty at-bats to go around in Week 10 (May 28-June 3). With no team taking Memorial Day off, 22 will play at least seven games, and two, the Braves and Mets, will actually play eight, beginning with a holiday doubleheader.

Granted, neither of those two's matchups are particularly favorable, but there are plenty of those to go around, too. And narrowing them down becomes particularly challenging when schedule length is mostly uniform.

It makes for a wider variety of sleeper choices this week, which will be a welcome sight for those forced to dig a little deeper for a replacement. And because a seven-game slate gives every hitter a wider margin for error, we can be a little more generous with the part-timers as well.

Here's the best you'll find among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Mariners TEX4, TB3

2. Padres MIA4, CIN3

3. Angels @DET4, TEX3

4. Athletics TB4, @KC3

5. Cardinals @MIL3, PIT4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Red Sox TOR3, @HOU4

2. Astros @NYY3, BOS4

3. Yankees HOU3, @BAL4

4. Pirates CHC3, @STL4

5. Blue Jays @BOS3, @DET3