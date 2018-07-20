Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18 peg Joe Musgrove, Zack Wheeler as sleepers

Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July 23-29). Scott White shares some of his favorite two-start pitchers.

Ranking two-start pitchers for the upcoming week means predicting two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, and in that regard, I tend to err on the side of caution. After all, I wouldn't want you activating a pitcher solely for the two starts if I'm not supremely confident he's in line to make two starts.

Rotations were reset during the All-Star break, as you know, and not every team has been entirely forthright about which five pitchers they intend to run out there. And then there's the added complication of several pitchers nearing a return from the DL. When exactly they'll re-enter the rotation isn't public knowledge yet, though there are some openings that would make sense.

Bottom line is I'm not comfortable at this point ranking Zach Eflin, Ervin Santana, Marco Estrada, Frankie Montas and Jaime Barria among the two-start pitchers even though there's a chance each will make two starts. By Sunday, we'll know more, and I'll update these rankings as I always do. But for now, don't bet your life on it.

If you want sleepers, though, these rankings aren't lacking in those. My favorites are Joe Musgrove and Zack Wheeler, who each have one exceptionally good matchup. I was also surprised to see just how available Tanner Roark and Kevin Gausman are. The top 10 here are must-start regardless of format, but I'd go as deep as 21, Andrew Suarez, in standard points leagues.

Two-start pitchers for Week 18
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Corey Kluber, CLE vs. PIT at DET
2 Luis Severino, NYY at TB vs. KC
3 Patrick Corbin, ARI at CHC at SD
4 Blake Snell, TB vs. NYY at BAL
5 Aaron Nola, PHI vs. LAD at CIN
6 Jose Berrios, MIN at TOR at BOS
7 Ross Stripling, LAD* at PHI at ATL
8 Rick Porcello, BOS at BAL vs. MIN
9 Kenta Maeda, LAD at PHI at ATL
10 CC Sabathia, NYY at TB vs. KC
11 Joe Musgrove, PIT* at CLE vs. NYM
12 Tyler Anderson, COL vs. HOU vs. OAK
13 Zack Wheeler, NYM vs. SD at PIT
14 Kyle Hendricks, CHC vs. ARI at STL
15 Carlos Rodon, CHW at LAA vs. TOR
16 Julio Teheran, ATL at MIA vs. LAD
17 Tanner Roark, WAS at MIL at MIA
18 Kevin Gausman, BAL vs. BOS vs. TB
19 Freddy Peralta, MIL vs. WAS at SF
20 Jhoulys Chacin, MIL vs. WAS at SF
21 Andrew Suarez, SF at SEA vs. MIL
22 Eric Lauer, SD at NYM vs. ARI
23 Luis Castillo, CIN vs. STL vs. PHI
24 Drew Pomeranz, BOS at BAL vs. MIN
25 Felix Pena, LAA* vs. CHW vs. SEA
26 Jose Urena, MIA vs. ATL vs. WAS
27 Mike Minor, TEX* vs. OAK at HOU
28 Jeremy Hellickson, WAS at MIL at MIA
29 Clay Buchholz, ARI at CHC at SD
30 Trevor Williams, PIT at CLE vs. NYM
31 Francisco Liriano, DET* at KC vs. CLE
32 Jason Vargas, NYM vs. SD at PIT
33 Lucas Giolito, CHW at LAA vs. TOR
34 Yefry Ramirez, BAL* vs. BOS vs. TB
35 Sal Romano, CIN vs. STL vs. PHI
36 Yovani Gallardo, TEX vs. OAK at HOU
37 Brett Anderson, OAK at TEX at COL
38 Burch Smith, KC* vs. DET at NYY
39 Heath Fillmyer, KC vs. DET at NYY

*RP-eligible

