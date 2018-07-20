Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18 peg Joe Musgrove, Zack Wheeler as sleepers

More: Second half breakout hitters | Pitchers | Waiver adds for stretch run

Ranking two-start pitchers for the upcoming week means predicting two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, and in that regard, I tend to err on the side of caution. After all, I wouldn't want you activating a pitcher solely for the two starts if I'm not supremely confident he's in line to make two starts.

Rotations were reset during the All-Star break, as you know, and not every team has been entirely forthright about which five pitchers they intend to run out there. And then there's the added complication of several pitchers nearing a return from the DL. When exactly they'll re-enter the rotation isn't public knowledge yet, though there are some openings that would make sense.

Bottom line is I'm not comfortable at this point ranking Zach Eflin, Ervin Santana, Marco Estrada, Frankie Montas and Jaime Barria among the two-start pitchers even though there's a chance each will make two starts. By Sunday, we'll know more, and I'll update these rankings as I always do. But for now, don't bet your life on it.

If you want sleepers, though, these rankings aren't lacking in those. My favorites are Joe Musgrove and Zack Wheeler, who each have one exceptionally good matchup. I was also surprised to see just how available Tanner Roark and Kevin Gausman are. The top 10 here are must-start regardless of format, but I'd go as deep as 21, Andrew Suarez, in standard points leagues.

*RP-eligible