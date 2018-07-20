Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18 peg Joe Musgrove, Zack Wheeler as sleepers
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July 23-29). Scott White shares some of his favorite two-start pitchers.
More: Second half breakout hitters | Pitchers | Waiver adds for stretch run
Ranking two-start pitchers for the upcoming week means predicting two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, and in that regard, I tend to err on the side of caution. After all, I wouldn't want you activating a pitcher solely for the two starts if I'm not supremely confident he's in line to make two starts.
Rotations were reset during the All-Star break, as you know, and not every team has been entirely forthright about which five pitchers they intend to run out there. And then there's the added complication of several pitchers nearing a return from the DL. When exactly they'll re-enter the rotation isn't public knowledge yet, though there are some openings that would make sense.
Bottom line is I'm not comfortable at this point ranking Zach Eflin, Ervin Santana, Marco Estrada, Frankie Montas and Jaime Barria among the two-start pitchers even though there's a chance each will make two starts. By Sunday, we'll know more, and I'll update these rankings as I always do. But for now, don't bet your life on it.
If you want sleepers, though, these rankings aren't lacking in those. My favorites are Joe Musgrove and Zack Wheeler, who each have one exceptionally good matchup. I was also surprised to see just how available Tanner Roark and Kevin Gausman are. The top 10 here are must-start regardless of format, but I'd go as deep as 21, Andrew Suarez, in standard points leagues.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 18
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|vs. PIT
|at DET
|2
|Luis Severino, NYY
|at TB
|vs. KC
|3
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|at CHC
|at SD
|4
|Blake Snell, TB
|vs. NYY
|at BAL
|5
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|vs. LAD
|at CIN
|6
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|at TOR
|at BOS
|7
|Ross Stripling, LAD*
|at PHI
|at ATL
|8
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|at BAL
|vs. MIN
|9
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|at PHI
|at ATL
|10
|CC Sabathia, NYY
|at TB
|vs. KC
|11
|Joe Musgrove, PIT*
|at CLE
|vs. NYM
|12
|Tyler Anderson, COL
|vs. HOU
|vs. OAK
|13
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|vs. SD
|at PIT
|14
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|vs. ARI
|at STL
|15
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|at LAA
|vs. TOR
|16
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|at MIA
|vs. LAD
|17
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|at MIL
|at MIA
|18
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|vs. BOS
|vs. TB
|19
|Freddy Peralta, MIL
|vs. WAS
|at SF
|20
|Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
|vs. WAS
|at SF
|21
|Andrew Suarez, SF
|at SEA
|vs. MIL
|22
|Eric Lauer, SD
|at NYM
|vs. ARI
|23
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|vs. STL
|vs. PHI
|24
|Drew Pomeranz, BOS
|at BAL
|vs. MIN
|25
|Felix Pena, LAA*
|vs. CHW
|vs. SEA
|26
|Jose Urena, MIA
|vs. ATL
|vs. WAS
|27
|Mike Minor, TEX*
|vs. OAK
|at HOU
|28
|Jeremy Hellickson, WAS
|at MIL
|at MIA
|29
|Clay Buchholz, ARI
|at CHC
|at SD
|30
|Trevor Williams, PIT
|at CLE
|vs. NYM
|31
|Francisco Liriano, DET*
|at KC
|vs. CLE
|32
|Jason Vargas, NYM
|vs. SD
|at PIT
|33
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|at LAA
|vs. TOR
|34
|Yefry Ramirez, BAL*
|vs. BOS
|vs. TB
|35
|Sal Romano, CIN
|vs. STL
|vs. PHI
|36
|Yovani Gallardo, TEX
|vs. OAK
|at HOU
|37
|Brett Anderson, OAK
|at TEX
|at COL
|38
|Burch Smith, KC*
|vs. DET
|at NYY
|39
|Heath Fillmyer, KC
|vs. DET
|at NYY
*RP-eligible
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart