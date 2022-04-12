At this point, it's not a question of whether Connor Joe or Steven Kwan should be added in all Fantasy Baseball leagues. Kwan (64%) reached base three more times Monday, giving him a league-high nine hits, six runs and five walks in his first four career games; Joe (43%) homered Monday and now has two homers, three RBI, and four runs while starting all four games for the Rockies, including the past two as a leadoff hitter. Sure, maybe you might not be able to find room for Joe in a 10-team H2H points league, or something, but in all likelihood, you've got room for both of these guys on your roster.

The question, then, is who you should drop for them? Joe and Kwan have been the two players we've been asked about most often in the early going, but it doesn't help to just say to add them, because if your worst outfielder is someone like Jorge Soler, it might be pretty tough to actually find room for them on your roster.

One such question I got Tuesday was asking if someone should drop Eddie Rosario for Joe in a 10-team league, and I was surprised at how agreeable I found the idea. I had Joe as a top-75 outfielder coming into the season, so it's not like I was completely out on him, but I had Rosario inside of my top-50, so that's a pretty big jump for early in the season, right?

I'm not sure it is, at least not in a 10-team league. Rosario is a fine player, but I don't think he's exactly irreplaceable; he hit .259 with 14 homers and 11 steals in 2021. And, while that was worse production than his previous two seasons, I'm not expecting a return to his 2019 production from the now-30-year-old, either. Joe won't provide as much speed, but with Coors Field helping to inflate his numbers, I don't think it's unreasonable to think he could hit 30 points higher than Rosario with 25-plus homers. And his chances of hitting that ceiling look a lot better now that he seems locked into a pretty valuable everyday role for the Rockies.

It may be harder to justify that kind of move in a 12-team league or deeper, where the replacement level on the waiver wire isn't as high, but in a 10-team league, you shouldn't have much trouble finding a usable replacement if Kwan or Joe turn back into pumpkins. I view Kwan and Joe pretty similar in terms of rest-of-season value, so for the time being at least, I'm going to pair them for this exercise; if I'd drop someone for Joe, I'd drop them for Kwan, and vice versa.

And, as I said Monday, there's an opportunity cost involved in not being aggressive in adding Kwan or Joe at this point in the season, because this is likely your only chance to acquire them if this is the start of them being difference makers. They may not be, but it probably makes sense to err on the side of being more aggressive – at least until you are dropping players with more upside for them.

So, with that in mind, I've moved both Kwan and Joe into my top 50 in the outfield rankings for Roto leagues, which is, admittedly, pretty aggressive. But this is the time to be aggressive. Here's who comes in just ahead and behind them in my rankings:

41. Chris Taylor

42. Adolis Garcia

43. Alex Verdugo

44. Trent Grisham

45. Robbie Grossman

46. Austin Meadows

47. Daulton Varsho

48. Jo Adell

49. Steven Kwan

50. Connor Joe

51. Alex Kiriloff

52. Avisail Garcia

53. Eddie Rosario

54. Ryan Mountcastle

55. Alex Kiriloff

56. Michael Conforto

57. Adam Duvall

58. Dylan Carlson

So, that should give you an idea of the range of players I'm willing to drop for Kwan or Joe, and who I'd try to hang on to if I can. Here are some other players to consider adding on waivers based on Monday's action around the league:

