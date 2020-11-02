The Mariners declared Bautista (elbow) a free agent Sunday, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Bautista spent the entire 2020 season on the shelf after being shut down in summer camp with a strained left elbow. The Mariners cast Bautista off their 40-man roster Oct. 23, but he temporarily stuck around in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers. Seattle will now allow the reliever the opportunity to explore his options elsewhere this winter.
More News
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Moved to 45-day IL•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Won't need surgery•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Exits with elbow issue•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Attends Peoria workout•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Dominating in spring•