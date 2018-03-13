Hanson was moved from the Giants' spring training to minor league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hanson's spring training with the big club will end after going 6-for-20 (.300) with three RBI across 12 games. While he'll likely open the year at Triple-A Sacramento, it's possible that he could make his way up to the majors. However, he doesn't offer much fantasy value, as he slashed .221/.262/.346 over a combined 106 games with the Pirates and White Sox last season.