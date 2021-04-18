The Giants activated Wood from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Wood will be making his season and Giants debut in the series finale in Miami after a back strain kept him sidelined for the first two weeks of the season. Because of the time he missed, Wood's pitch count will likely be monitored carefully Sunday, but he shouldn't face many restrictions in any subsequent starts he receives. While with the Dodgers in 2020, Wood made nine appearances (two starts) and posted a 6.39 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 12.2 innings.