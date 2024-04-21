Wood (0-2) took the loss Saturday in Cleveland, yielding four runs on eight hits and a walk over five frames. He struck out four.

The five innings Wood went in this one is actually tied for his longest outing of the season. He's yielded a whopping 33 hits over 21.2 innings so far, in addition to issuing 11 walks. The Athletics no doubt were hoping Wood could put together a nice few months so they could deal him for a prospect, but he's not going to be attracting any trade interest at this rate.