Wood (shoulder) is slated to begin playing catch this weekend, MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw hit the injured list May 15 with what was diagnosed as a rotator cuff strain, and he's been shut down from throwing since. The rest appears to be doing Wood some good if this latest news is any indication, and a decision on whether he'll eventually require a rehab assignment will likely be informed by how he progresses through his throwing program.
