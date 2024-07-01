Wood (shoulder) hasn't resumed a throwing program since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection during the second week of June, MLB.com reports.

Wood will be eligible to come off the 60-day injured list next week, but since he's not yet even playing catch again since being shut down in mid-May with left rotator cuff tendinitis, he could be more than a month away from rejoining the Oakland rotation. Prior to landing on the shelf, Wood went 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 39.1 innings over his nine starts.