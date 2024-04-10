Wood did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two in a win over the Rangers. He struck out two.

Wood allowed runs in the first two innings, highlighted by a Jonah Heim solo home run in the second. Wood failed to reach five frames for the second time in three starts while having to work through some command issues. He now owns an 8.03 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB in 12.1 innings but lines up for a favorable start against the Nationals his next time out.