Wood (0-1) took the loss against Cleveland on Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 3.1 innings.

Wood got through three frames with just one run on his ledger, but he faltered in the fourth, allowing six straight batters to reach base with one out. The left-hander was pulled following Brayan Rocchio's two-run double, but by then he had given up five runs in the frame. Wood will be looked to for veteran leadership and rotation stability in his first campaign with the Athletics, though it remains to be seen how much he has left in the tank after compiling a 4.41 ERA over his previous three big-league seasons across the bay with San Francisco.