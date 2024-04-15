Wood did not factor into the decision, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings during Sunday's 7-6 win over the Nationals. He struck out four.

Wood needed 100 pitches to collect 13 outs, allowing 11 baserunners and four runs in the process. A Lane Thomas homer in the fifth left him on the hook for a three-run deficit but the Oakland bats came to life in the sixth, providing six runs and rendering Wood with merely a no-decision. This is the fourth straight outing to start the season that Wood has failed to make it past five innings, and he now holds an 8.10 ERA and 2.10 WHIP over 16.2 innings through four starts. Those numbers are poor enough to label his hold on a spot in the starting rotation tenuous at best, even with a team like Oakland that could benefit from his veteran presence. His next start is tentatively scheduled to take place next weekend in Cleveland for a matchup with the Guardians.