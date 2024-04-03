Wood did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in a 5-4 loss to Boston. He struck out seven.

Wood dealt with a lot of traffic Tuesday, though he was able to limit the damage by striking out seven, matching last year's season high. Overall, it was a decent bounce-back outing from Wood after he was tagged for six runs in 3.1 innings in a loss to Cleveland on Opening Day. The left-hander's currently lined up for a tough road matchup with the Rangers in his next outing.