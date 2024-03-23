Wood allowed an earned run on two hits, a walk and a wild pitch over three innings in a Cactus League win over the Reds on Friday. He struck out four.

The veteran, who's already been tabbed for an Opening Day start against Cleveland on Thursday, tuned up well for that outing with his three-inning stint on the mound. Wood's one stumble came in the form of an RBI double surrendered to Will Benson in the third inning, and the left-hander will finish spring having allowed just two earned runs over the eight innings covering his last two starts while generating an impressive 10:1 K:BB in that span.