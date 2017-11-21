Giants' Aramis Garcia: Placed on 40-man roster
Garcia was added to the Giants' 40-man roster Monday and will be protected from the Rule 5 draft, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Garcia started the year at High-A San Jose and slashed .272/.314/.497 over 81 games. His solid showing earned him a promotion to Double-A Richmond, where he hit .282 with a .796 OPS across 22 outings. While Garcia typically plays catcher, he spent some time at first base last season, which makes him a more versatile option should San Francisco consider bringing him up to the big club.
