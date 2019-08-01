Giants' Austin Slater: Likely replacement for Dickerson
Slater will start in right field and bat eighth Thursday against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater will stick in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game and should remain a fixture in the starting nine for at least the next week and a half after the Giants placed Alex Dickerson (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Thursday. After posting a .965 OPS at Triple-A Sacramento this season, Slater hasn't noticed much of a decline in his performance since making the move back to the majors a month ago. He slashed an impressive .270/.370/.524 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 73 plate appearances in July, but a 28.8 percent strikeout rate could make it difficult for him to maintain as respectable of a batting average moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...