Slater will start in right field and bat eighth Thursday against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater will stick in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game and should remain a fixture in the starting nine for at least the next week and a half after the Giants placed Alex Dickerson (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Thursday. After posting a .965 OPS at Triple-A Sacramento this season, Slater hasn't noticed much of a decline in his performance since making the move back to the majors a month ago. He slashed an impressive .270/.370/.524 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 73 plate appearances in July, but a 28.8 percent strikeout rate could make it difficult for him to maintain as respectable of a batting average moving forward.