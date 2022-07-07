site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Austin Wynns: Steps out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Wynns is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wynns is poised to see more playing time with Curt Casali sidelined by an oblique injury, but it's Joey Bart who will start after being promoted earlier Wednesday.
