The Giants recalled Sabol from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

The move corresponds with San Francisco placing catcher Patrick Bailey on the 7-day concussion IL. Sabol has played 21 games in Triple-A this season, slashing .243/.378/.324 with three doubles, 16 walks, one home run and six RBI over 91 plate appearances with Sacramento. Sabol played in 110 games for the Giants last season and finished with a .235 average with 13 home runs and 44 RBI. He'll provide depth at backstop while Tom Murphy takes over as the primary catcher in Bailey's absence.