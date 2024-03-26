The Giants optioned Sabol to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Sabol's chances at making the Opening Day roster as a third catcher were already low, and he'll officially head back to the minors to begin 2024 after slashing .211/.333/.263 across 24 plate appearances during spring training. The 26-year-old backstop posted a .969 OPS during his last Triple-A stint in 2022, and he may be able to hit his way back into San Francisco if he performs at that level in 2024.