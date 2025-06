Sabol cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Worcester, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Sabol was DFA'd by Boston on Sunday to make room on the 40-man roster for Nate Eaton. After passing through waivers unclaimed, Sabol will officially remain within the organization and provide depth behind the plate for Triple-A Worcester, where he owns a .645 OPS through 102 plate appearances.